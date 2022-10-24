Justice Clarence Thomas Temporarily BLOCKS Request For Sen. Lindsey Graham To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Case

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia court’s request for Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in front of a special grand jury over his efforts to undermine state’s presidential election results in 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Previously, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted the lower courts request to subpoena Sen. Graham in their ongoing investigation into efforts made by the legislator to undermine a key pillar of the democratic process: the peaceful transfer of power.

The move to block to the lower court’s order for testimony was made solely by Thomas, who presides over the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thomas has been criticized for involvement in cases regarding the 2020 Presidential Election results, as his wife, Ginni Thomas, continues to face scrutiny for her actions in attempting to disrupt the democratic process.

Ginni opted against testifying to the House Special Select Committee regarding her involvement with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.