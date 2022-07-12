'Not Realistic!' Petition Demanding Justice Clarence Thomas Be Impeached Gains 1 MILLION Signatures As Senator Durbin Speaks Out

"Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — who sided with the majority on overturning Roe — made it clear what's next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights," the creator wrote about why the petition is important.

This came after Thomas said rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

The online petition also noted that Thomas voted against a Supreme Court decision to compel the release of Donald Trump's records "regarding the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."