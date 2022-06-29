Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Under Fire: Petition To Have Him Resign Or Be IMPEACHED Surpasses 450K Signatures

The creator via advocate group MoveOn explained why it's "important" to sign the petition, citing how the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, which in turn allowed each state to decide its own laws on abortions.

"Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — who sided with the majority on overturning Roe — made it clear what's next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights," the description continued.

Thomas had argued in a concurring opinion that the Supreme Court "should reconsider" its past rulings on those matters.