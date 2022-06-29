The lawsuit, which was filed late Sunday night, was brought on by Venit's now-estranged wife, Trina, after more than 20 years of marriage.

“Adam’s brazen public assault on an imposing male former professional athlete pales in comparison to the abuse Adam has and continues to inflict on his wife behind closed doors,” the newly filed lawsuit read.

“Over the course of their 20-plus year marriage, Adam has physically, sexually, mentally, emotionally and verbally abused and insistently stalked and monitored Trina,” the suit continued, including upwards of nine separate claims including allegations of domestic violence, sexual battery, assault, defamation, and stalking.