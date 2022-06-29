Celebrity Jeweler Shafiq Ali Shares His Journey to Success

An industry leader, SunyTheJeweler has catered to many NFL and NBA clients and many overseas athletes. They have made pieces for some of the biggest names in the sports industry, down to famous YouTubers.

One of their clients is Logan Paul, who they made a half rare diamond Pokémon diamond case to debut in his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that is worth millions of dollars. This wasn’t an average Pokémon card but a GS 10 Pristine, golden first-edition Charizard card.

Every industry has its dynamics and challenges, and so does the jewelry sector. Shafiq’s biggest challenge was dealing with other “jewelers” making and selling fashion costume jewelry.

This has ruined the market because many stores sell fake materials such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) stones, also referred to as lab-grown diamonds. CVD is the process of breaking down a natural gas like methane into carbon atoms that amass around a diamond starter to form a new diamond.