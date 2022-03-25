Ilhan Omar Calls For Clarence Thomas' Impeachment

Omar quote tweeted No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen reminding everyone that Supreme Court Justice Thomas was the only "no" vote in an 8-1 decision to allow the release of at-the-time President Donald Trump's January 6 documents showing the former commander and chief's plans to order the military to seize voting machines.

The original tweet points to news of Ginni encouraged Trump to take "unrelenting efforts" to "steal the election."

Omar replied in no uncertain terms: "Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached."