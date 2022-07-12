Mickey Rourke UNLOADS On 'Irrelevant' Tom Cruise, 'No Respect' For 'Top Gun' Star Despite Nine-Figure Payday

Rourke didn't hold back when asked how he felt about Cruise's Maverick sweeping the box office while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored Monday.

"That doesn’t mean s--- to me. I don’t care about money and power, I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work," he hissed back.

"That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day."