Fyre Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland Planning MAJOR Event After Being Released From Prison
The man behind the infamous Fyre Festival disaster is jumping back into the game. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the convicted fraudster Billy McFarland is planning another major event five years after tricking Hollywood's elite into promoting the most disastrous and fraudulent festival to ever take place.
McFarland teased the upcoming event on Monday, posting a treasure map and urging his TikTok followers to dial a phone number for more details. Upon dialing the phone number, callers are asked for their contact information and sent a video with a clue about what McFarland has up his sleeve.
Insiders with direct knowledge tell RadarOnline.com that the convicted criminal is plotting another festival, but that's not all. We've learned McFarland has other projects in the works too. He's determined to pull off a successful endeavor, hoping it restores his image.
McFarland was released from prison in March after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He served four out of his six-year sentence behind bars and was later sent to community confinement, where he was expected to stay until August.
In 2017, McFarland organized the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. He had several celebrities on board, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, who promoted what was supposed to be the biggest luxury festival of all time.
Ticketholders — who were promised lavish hotel stays, VIP access, and more — quickly realized it was all an elaborate scam.
Several festival attendees used social media to expose the disaster. They revealed the thousands of dollars they plunked down on the getaway did not provide them with the 5-star villas and gourmet dining experiences they were promised. Instead, they were given tents to sleep in and severed boxed grilled cheese sandwiches.
McFarland found himself in hot water and in several lawsuits over the failed festival. Besides going to prison, he was also ordered to fork over $26 million.
Two documentaries were released about the Fyre Festival including Hulu's Fyre Fraud and Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.
So, while McFarland is determined to pull off something successful, join at your own risk.