Fyre Fraudster Billy McFarland Moved To Low-Security Prison After Recording Scandal Former fellow inmate Mike Sorrentino says he’s in a ‘worse’ facility now.

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was busted with a prohibited recording device over the summer while serving a six-year sentence for wire fraud. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he’s been transferred from cushy Otisville prison to a low-security institute in Ohio.

According to Bureau of Prisons, McFarland, 27, is currently serving time at FCI Elkton in Ohio.

Although he had an initial release date of September 1, 2023, he will now be released on August 30, 2023 despite breaking the rules.

In September, The Daily Beast reported he was caught with a recording device over the summer and was to be sent to a higher security federal prison. Before the move, the site claimed he was held in the prison’s special housing unit called SHU, which is solitary confinement.

Low security institutions have double-fenced perimeters and strong work and program components, the BOP website says. The staff-to-inmate ratio is higher than minimum-security facilities. Otisville is a medium security prison.

Elkton houses 2,470 male inmates. One of his fellow inmates is Peter Gotti, who is boss of the Gambino crime family. He is serving a 25-year sentence for extortion and conspiring to murder Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano.

He is also behind bars with Floyd Lee Corkins, who is serving a 25-year sentence for a terrorism charge.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino opened up about his time in prison with McFarland on his Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast “It’s Happening.”

“He supposedly snuck in some type of recording device,” Sorrentino, 38, said. “He was caught with it. He was trying to record high profile inmates. They put him in the SHU and they transferred him to a worse prison. That’s a bonehead move. Maybe he was trying to write a book.”

As Radar readers know, McFarland is co-founder of doomed Fyre Festival, which took place in the Bahamas in April 2017.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more stars helped promote the event, which promised to be a luxury music experience that “exceeds all expectations.” The festival boasted “the best in food, art, music and adventure.”

When guests arrived, they learned that they had paid thousands for disaster relief tents instead of beach villas, and cheese sandwiches instead of gourmet food.

The festival was canceled when music acts, including Blink 182, began pulling out.

McFarland pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud in March 2018.

While out on bail, he was arrested and charged with a third count of wire fraud and money laundering. He made $150,000 by selling fake tickets to high-profile events. He was denied bail.