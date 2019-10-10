Celeb Pals, Special Treatment & Workouts! Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Tells All On Lax Prison Stint The 'Jersey Shore' star admits he didn't even have to work behind bars!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino completed an 8-month sentence at FCI Otisville on September 12 – and the prison stint seems like it was a piece of cake!

While on Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s podcast “It’s Happening” with co-host Joey Camasta, Mike told all on his experience behind bars.

“They liked me as soon as I came in,” Mike, 38, said of his fellow inmates. “They really loved me. I lucked out… I got the best seats, I was able to watch TV anytime I wanted. I was able to put on any channel I wanted at any time. People left me alone.”

He explained how he received special treatment behind bars — which Radar exclusively reported — as he was able to get extra meals, even salad everyday, because he made friends with “two Italian guys who worked in the kitchen.”

Although other inmates had jobs, Mike explained he wasn’t required to work.

“I had a job, but they let me not work,” he said. “My job was orderly. Someone that helps around the prison with mopping, cleaning. There was a guy who did my job for me.”

He continued that he would spend his days reading celebrity magazines that his wife Lauren would send him.

“My wife would send me magazines on a weekly basis,” he said. “That was my treat. I got all the celebrity weeklies.”

The MTV star even made celebrity friends behind bars, as he would see Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland “in passing.”

“He was very quiet and reserved. He would say, ‘hi,'” he said. “He wasn’t in my group of friends. I played against him in basketball and softball.”

He also befriended President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“His nickname was The Fixer,” he said. “I went up to him the first day. He was nervous. I’m going to ask him to sneak me some chicken out of the mainline. He didn’t show up. I saw him later on in the evening. I said, ‘What happened with the chicken!’ He said, ‘They are on to us!’ He was paranoid the first day.”

