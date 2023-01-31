Iowa TikTok Star Charged For Alleged GoFundMe Cancer Scam

An Iowa woman who was famous for sharing her alleged cancer treatment journey on TikTok was charged for scamming donors for thousands of dollars after it was discovered she was never diagnosed with the illness, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Madison Russo, 19, claimed she was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer. After physicians noticed discrepancies in her viral videos, the teen was arrested on January 23 and hit with criminal charges for allegedly scamming $37,000 from 439 individuals who donated towards her treatment.