GoFundMe For Slain Georgia Grandmother, 77, Raises Nearly $35k For Animal Shelter In The Wake Of Tragedy
A Georgia family has turned a horrific tragedy into a force for good. The body of Ellen Bowles, 77, was discovered by her son, Michael, on December 10 at her home, where she suffered multiple fatal stab wounds. A GoFundMe has been created in Bowles' memory to raise money for a local animal shelter, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The brutal attack occurred in the wealthy Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, where Bowles lived in a gated community.
Police claimed she was in the middle of prepping for Christmas when she allegedly discovered the suspect attempting to steal her Lexus SUV and she tried to intervene.
"She was a grandmother preparing for the Christmas holiday when she was found stabbed to death in her garage with her car stolen," the GoFundMe page stated in its fundraiser details. "The homicide is currently under investigation and the family is awaiting answers from the police."
While the family eagerly awaits justice, the fundraiser is being used as a source of good in memory of the grandmother.
So far, the page has raised nearly $35k, which will benefit the Atlanta Humane Society & Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Georgia, an "organization Ellen loved."
The page described Bowles as a "kind, precious, funny, loving mother, grandmother, and friend."
The page's organizer, Alyssa Pettus, also detailed the family's pursuit of justice.
"It is unbelievable that crimes like this continue to happen in Atlanta, and it must stop," the organizer stated. "Her family have made it their mission to prosecute those responsible and ensure that the people of Atlanta can feel safe in their homes."
After Bowles was discovered in her garage, where the vehicle was missing, police circulated a photo of who they believed to be the suspect.
The circulation led to an anonymous person contacting the police, which resulted in the arrest.
Mayor Dickins announced at a press conference that Antonio Brown, 23, was in police custody and considered to be a suspect in the homicide.
Authorities believed that the man in the photo, which captured the person entering the missing vehicle, was Brown.
Police alleged that the attack took place between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM on Sunday, December 10 — shortly before Bowles' son, Michael, arrived at his mother's home.
Based on the timeline and location where the car was found, DeKalb County police believe that the suspect drove to multiple locations before ditching the vehicle.
Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. claimed that Brown likely entered the gated community on foot and could have been assisted by an accomplice; however, no additional arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.