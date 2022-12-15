GoFundMe For Slain Georgia Grandmother, 77, Raises Nearly $35k For Animal Shelter In The Wake Of Tragedy

A Georgia family has turned a horrific tragedy into a force for good. The body of Ellen Bowles, 77, was discovered by her son, Michael, on December 10 at her home, where she suffered multiple fatal stab wounds. A GoFundMe has been created in Bowles' memory to raise money for a local animal shelter, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The brutal attack occurred in the wealthy Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, where Bowles lived in a gated community.

Police claimed she was in the middle of prepping for Christmas when she allegedly discovered the suspect attempting to steal her Lexus SUV and she tried to intervene.