Atlanta Grandma, 77, Stabbed Inside Home Located In Gated Community
The Buckhead community outside of Atlanta, Georgia, was shocked by the death of a 77-year-old grandmother who was killed outside her $800,000 home. Ellen Bowles was fatally stabbed after she attempted to stop the theft of her Lexus from her home's garage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickins announced that an arrest had been made in connection to Bowles' brutal killing in the prominent suburb.
Mayor Dickins announced that police had arrested a robbery suspect, Antonio Brown, 23, who authorities believe could be connected to Bowles' murder.
According to authorities, a photo of the man believed to be Brown was circulated by police over the weekend. The photo depicted a suspect, who police allege is Brown, entering Bowles' Lexus SUV.
An anonymous source allegedly came to the police with information that led to Brown's arrest.
Police believe Bowles may have attempted to intervene in the vehicle's theft, where she was then fatally stabbed by the suspect.
Bowles' son, Michael, made the unfortunate and tragic discovery of his mom's body in the home's garage on Saturday, December 10. Michael recalled that he had traveled home to visit his mother for the holidays.
According to police, Bowles may had been getting Christmas preparations underway when she allegedly confronted Brown in her garage. Police believe the slaying took place around 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM on Sunday, the same day that Michael found his mother.
Bowles suffered multiple fatal stab wounds.
Police claim that after Brown allegedly took Bowles' vehicle, the 23-year-old then drove to multiple locations and that the vehicle was located in DeKalb County, which borders Buckhead.
Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said that Brown most likely entered the grandmother's gated community on foot. The Deputy Chief also claimed that Brown could have had assistance from an accomplice, which is being looked at as part of the investigation's ongoing efforts.
"We have who we were looking for right now," Hampton Jr. said at a press conference.
Local news reported that residents of Buckhead considered seceding from Atlanta city limits so that they could form their own city government due to a rampant uptick in crime across the community.
Bowles' son made a statement on his mother's death and issued a plea to the Buckhead community.
"I am committed to getting the word out about this outrageous tragedy. And I want everyone to understand that none of us are safe," Michael stated. "I hope that people read this story and understand this, and then maybe we can all collectively effectuate some change. I will carry that message with me forever, for mom."