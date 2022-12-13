Atlanta Grandma, 77, Stabbed Inside Home Located In Gated Community

Mayor Dickins announced that police had arrested a robbery suspect, Antonio Brown, 23, who authorities believe could be connected to Bowles' murder.

According to authorities, a photo of the man believed to be Brown was circulated by police over the weekend. The photo depicted a suspect, who police allege is Brown, entering Bowles' Lexus SUV.

An anonymous source allegedly came to the police with information that led to Brown's arrest.

Police believe Bowles may have attempted to intervene in the vehicle's theft, where she was then fatally stabbed by the suspect.

Bowles' son, Michael, made the unfortunate and tragic discovery of his mom's body in the home's garage on Saturday, December 10. Michael recalled that he had traveled home to visit his mother for the holidays.