RIP: TikTok Duo Enkyboys' Father Randy Gonzalez Dead At 35 After Cancer Battle
The father of popular TikTok duo Enkyboys died on January 25 at the age of 35 following a battle with colon cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Randy Gonzalez, alongside his son Brice, garnered a massive following on TikTok after they shared hilarious and relatable snippets of their daily lives.
After the father opened up about his diagnosis, the duo's platform became intertwined with videos and educational posts which brought awareness not only to Randy's cancer battle, but also to the concerning increase of the disease, particularly in younger age groups.
The 35-year-old father first shared his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis with followers in April 2022.
The Texas dad revealed that he received the diagnosis six months earlier, remaining resilient in his fight.
Randy stated that he was given a 2 to 3-year life expectancy following the diagnosis. However, he was optimistic that an aggressive treatment would potentially prolong the timeline to five years.
Through Enkyboys' posts, the father-and-son duo raised crucial awareness about colon cancer and the importance of early screenings to more than 15 million followers who supported Randy's fight.
One of the hardest moments he shared with followers was when he got denied treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, explaining the hospital did not accept his insurance.
Determined to give his all, a viral GoFundMe page was created to cover the cost of his chemotherapy treatments.
Even with the gut-wrenching news of his health condition, Randy made his adoring supporters laugh and kept a smile on his face in the midst of a life-altering situation.
The doting dad told fans he was confident he would "beat it" in a heartwarming TikTok video shared in November 2022.
Sadly, Randy gave an update via the social media platform a month later in December 2022, announcing that his chemotherapy plan was "not working."
"I'm just happy we're back in Texas with the family," he said.
Randy was later transferred to hospice for end of life care.
A family member told TMZ that Randy passed away under hospice care on Wednesday morning.
Outside of TikTok, the duo was known for Brice's portrayal as Chance on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, a family sitcom starring comedian George Lopez.
Randy will be remembered as a caring father, who not only made his TikTok followers crack up but gave those battling cancer and their families hope through his courageous fight.
RIP, Randy.