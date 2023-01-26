RIP: TikTok Duo Enkyboys' Father Randy Gonzalez Dead At 35 After Cancer Battle

The father of popular TikTok duo Enkyboys died on January 25 at the age of 35 following a battle with colon cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Randy Gonzalez, alongside his son Brice, garnered a massive following on TikTok after they shared hilarious and relatable snippets of their daily lives.

After the father opened up about his diagnosis, the duo's platform became intertwined with videos and educational posts which brought awareness not only to Randy's cancer battle, but also to the concerning increase of the disease, particularly in younger age groups.