‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance
NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him.
“Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”
“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added.
In the video, James stopped dead in his tracks after hearing the man’s insults.
Other videos from the game showed Lakers star Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook near James during the incident. It’s unclear if the heckler was removed from the game or was allowed to stay.
James and his team ended up losing to the Clippers that night.
The incident comes days after ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe, James’ close friend, was involved in a shuffle at the Crypto.com Arena last week during a game with the Grizzlies.
Sharpe exchanged words with Ja Morant’s father Tee at halftime. The two were caught shouting at each other while being held back by security.
James supported Sharpe after the incident saying, “I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy. I always got his back and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”
Sharpe later apologized for the incident, “As you probably have heard or seen Friday night at the Lakers game, I want to apologize for my behavior.”
“I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability and I take full responsibility for what transpired,” he added.
“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong,” Sharpe said.
“I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand.”