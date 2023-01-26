New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.
According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with the sport” between October 7, 2014 and May 7, 2015.
At the time of the emails, Hunter’s two daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle – Finnegan, now 23, and Maisy, now 22 – played lacrosse for private the Washington, D.C. school Sidwell Friends.
It is currently unclear where the McGonigals’ daughter, Sarah, attended the same school at the time of the emails and if Sarah participated on the same lacrosse team as Hunter’s daughters Finnegan and Maisy.
“There is no comment and there’s no connection,” Pamela told a Post reporter on Wednesday when she was approached outside her and her embattled husband’s Greenwich Village apartment building.
“We’ve made it clear we have nothing to say,” she added after yelling at a photog to “put [their] camera away.”
News that both Hunter’s daughters and the McGonigals’ daughter participated in the same lacrosse program in 2015 comes after Charles McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over his alleged ties to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
McGonigal allegedly worked to get Deripaska removed from the sanctions list, and was charged with violating U.S. sanctions for his efforts to get Deripaska removed.
McGonigal was also charged with money laundering, although the former FBI agent pleaded not guilty to all the charges in Manhattan federal court on Monday and was released on bond.
"Charlie has had a long, distinguished career with the FBI,” the former FBI agent’s lawyer, Seth DuCharme, said in a statement on Monday. “He's served the United States for decades.”
"This is obviously a distressing day for Mr. McGonigal and his family, but we'll review the evidence, we'll closely scrutinize it, and we have a lot of confidence in Mr. McGonigal,” McGonigal’s lawyer added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s alleged connection to the McGonigals also comes as the first son is under federal investigation for alleged tax, finance and gun crimes dating back at least one decade.
The federal investigators probing Hunter are reportedly close to charging President Biden’s son, particularly after they found evidence Hunter received upwards of $30,000 in tax deductions by falsely claiming them as business expenditures.