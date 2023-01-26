Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.
According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.
“People were looking at him like: ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” Hall told Page Six this week. “And I think he was under a lot of pressure.”
Hall further suggested the backlash Boss faced online for defending Ellen may have negatively affected the late DJ and dancer’s state of mind before Boss took his own life on December 13, 2022.
“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may have led him to make that decision but I do understand,” Hall explained. “Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”
- Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Discussing Death Of Beloved Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Wife Allison Holker Had HGTV Shows In The Works, Plans For A Dancing Competition Program Before His Shocking Death
- Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing
“He was just somebody who always supported me,” Hall continued regarding his close friendship with Boss. “He was also kind and down to earth. He came over to my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in December.
Boss first became popular when he appeared as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He then became a co-executive producer on the popular talk show in 2020 – the same year the “toxic workplace” allegations against Ellen started to surface.
Two years later, in spring 2022, Ellen announced her talk show would be coming to an end after 19 years. The show’s final episode was filmed on April 28, 2022.
In a recent video posted to Instagram, Ellen paid tribute to Boss, his legacy and the pain and confusion his abrupt passing caused those closest to him.
“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it,” she said. “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing.”
“That’s the way we honor him,’ Ellen added. “We do the things he loved to do.”
Boss leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and the couple’s two children: Maddox and Zaia. He also adopted his wife’s daughter Weslie, whom Holker had from a previous relationship.