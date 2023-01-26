Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
Exclusive Details

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Ellen’s ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Put Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 26 2023, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
Ellen’s ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Put Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Source: Mega

According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.

“People were looking at him like: ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” Hall told Page Six this week. “And I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

Ellen’s ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Put Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Source: Mega

Todrick Hall

Hall further suggested the backlash Boss faced online for defending Ellen may have negatively affected the late DJ and dancer’s state of mind before Boss took his own life on December 13, 2022.

“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may have led him to make that decision but I do understand,” Hall explained. “Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Article continues below advertisement
Ellen’s ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Put Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

“He was just somebody who always supported me,” Hall continued regarding his close friendship with Boss. “He was also kind and down to earth. He came over to my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in December.

Boss first became popular when he appeared as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He then became a co-executive producer on the popular talk show in 2020 – the same year the “toxic workplace” allegations against Ellen started to surface.

Two years later, in spring 2022, Ellen announced her talk show would be coming to an end after 19 years. The show’s final episode was filmed on April 28, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Ellen’s ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Put Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Source: Mega

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Ellen paid tribute to Boss, his legacy and the pain and confusion his abrupt passing caused those closest to him.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it,” she said. “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing.”

“That’s the way we honor him,’ Ellen added. “We do the things he loved to do.”

Boss leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and the couple’s two children: Maddox and Zaia. He also adopted his wife’s daughter Weslie, whom Holker had from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.