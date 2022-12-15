Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grieving Mom Rushes To Wife Allison Holker's Side Hours After He Took His Own Life
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' grieving family rushed to his distraught wife Allison Holker's side hours after Ellen DJ took his own life. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch's body was discovered by a motel maid in the bathroom of his room on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office confirmed to this outlet that the dancer committed suicide, with his cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head. The first photos of his mourning mom, brother, and grandpa arriving at the home tWitch once shared with his wife are as tragic as his shocking death.
The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who hailed from Alabama, lived in an Encino, CA, home with Allison and their three children. In the wake of his sudden suicide, his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, was photographed for the first time on Wednesday, arriving with a suitcase on the front doorstep.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, a somber-looking Connie rolled her large blue suitcase inside the home, signifying she planned to stay at her daughter-in-law's for a while. Holding her phone to her ear, tWitch's mom showed no emotion — just a blank stare.
His brother was spotted arriving at the home with flowers. He was later seen consoling mourning family members as they joined tWitch's heartbroken wife and children.
Allison was not pictured.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — tWitch took his own life inside the bathroom of his motel room at Oak Tree Inn earlier on Tuesday after checking in the day before. Sadly, the motel is a short 14-minute walk from his home.
The motel manager told us that the maid went into tWitch's room after he failed to check out on time. She discovered him in the bathroom and informed the manager, who called 911.
tWitch was declared dead at the scene. Despite passing from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, staff revealed no gunshots were heard.
The manager also told us that no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch did have a small bag with him when he arrived at the hotel, which was reportedly found in his room at the time of his death.
tWitch's wife confirmed his death on Wednesday with a heartbreaking statement.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Allison told RadarOnline.com.
tWitch was 40 years old.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.