Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grieving Mom Rushes To Wife Allison Holker's Side Hours After He Took His Own Life

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' grieving family rushed to his distraught wife Allison Holker's side hours after Ellen DJ took his own life. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch's body was discovered by a motel maid in the bathroom of his room on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office confirmed to this outlet that the dancer committed suicide, with his cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head. The first photos of his mourning mom, brother, and grandpa arriving at the home tWitch once shared with his wife are as tragic as his shocking death.