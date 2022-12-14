Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Complete, Cause Of Death Confirmed As Gunshot Wound To Head
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' autopsy is complete, and his body is ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 40-year-old's official cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The manner is labeled "suicide."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn by the hotel's maid after missing his check-out time. She entered his room and discovered the star in the bathroom. The manager revealed to us that several guests were staying at the hotel when tWitch took his own life on Tuesday.
Photos shot on Wednesday reveal vehicles and people coming and going from the Encino, CA, facility, which was just a 14-minute walk from tWitch's Los Angeles home.
Despite the So You Think You Can Dance judge dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, we're told no gunshots were actually heard by staff. After the maid informed the manager about discovering the room's dead occupant, he dialed 911 to report a shooting.
The manager said no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch did have a small bag with him when he arrived at the hotel, which was found in his room at the time of his death. He told us the police confiscated the bag, which could have possibly contained a suicide note.
A few of tWitch's friends spoke to RadarOnline.com, revealing they were "shocked" and in "disbelief" over the news. They said their hearts go out to Allison and their three children.
The couple had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the weekend.
Allison confirmed his death with an emotional statement to RadarOnline.com.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."