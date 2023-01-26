REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics

The show had big shoes to fill if they fired Anderson, considering she had become a household name and is still well-known for turning heads in her iconic red one-piece.

"Pam's days on the show are numbered," a source from the set disclosed.

"The show should have finished shooting for the season two weeks earlier but was delayed because of her hospitalization and a movie commitment she had. Everyone assembled for the week just to shoot extra stuff with Pam before the break."