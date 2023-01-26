REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics
Pamela Anderson's one-of-many claims to fame was her role as the bubbly senior lifeguard Casey Parker on the hit series Baywatch, but RadarOnline.com has learned there was allegedly a time execs were not too pleased with the star's on-set behavior.
Insiders said that producers had got "so fed up" with Anderson's "prima-donna antics" at one point they hatched a plan to replace her with fellow blonde bombshell co-star Gena Lee Nolin.
The show had big shoes to fill if they fired Anderson, considering she had become a household name and is still well-known for turning heads in her iconic red one-piece.
"Pam's days on the show are numbered," a source from the set disclosed.
"The show should have finished shooting for the season two weeks earlier but was delayed because of her hospitalization and a movie commitment she had. Everyone assembled for the week just to shoot extra stuff with Pam before the break."
The source claimed that one incident in particular involved Anderson stating that she needed a nap.
"For two-and-a-half hours, she's sleeping in her trailer while production grinds to a halt. Another day, she gets in her car at one o'clock and disappears. And nobody hears from her for the rest of the day!" they alleged.
The insiders, who shed light on the behind-the-scenes drama while Anderson was expecting a child with now-ex-husband Tommy Lee, said producers were preparing for a switch-up should they need it.
"Gena was brought on board because she's a beauty the producers feel has star quality," the insider spilled, claiming she was a fitting replacement for the show's sexpot.
Producers always had their hearts set on Anderson, who ultimately starred on the show for five seasons from 1992 until 1997, before returning for the Baywatch film in 2017.
More recently, Anderson spoke about one of her tough days on the OG set, describing what happened when Lee showed up after a steamy on-screen moment she filmed.
"I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn't tell Tommy. He lost it," she shared. "He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet. I apologized for not telling him — lying, as he put it — and told him it wouldn't happen again."
Despite their hardships pre-divorce, Anderson described Lee as her only true love.