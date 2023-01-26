Pope Benedict XVI Accuses Vatican Of Supporting 'Homosexual Clubs' In Seminaries And Being Manipulated By 'Gender Ideology' In Shocking Posthumous Confession
Pope Benedict XVI is posthumously spilling deep, dark secrets of the Catholic Church in a shocking, tell-all tome that he ordered to be published after his death.
In the pages of What Christianity Is, the religious leader, who passed away on December 31, 2022, accused the Vatican of allegedly being "radically" manipulated by the "distortion of sexes be gender ideology."
"In various seminaries, homosexual clubs were formed which acted more or less openly and which clearly transformed the atmosphere in the seminaries," the late Pope Benedict wrote in the 190-page book.
He also claimed some bishops broke the Church's longstanding rules by allowing trainees seeking the priesthood to watch pornography "with the intention of rendering them capable of resisting behaviors contrary to the faith."
"There were individual bishops, and not only in the United States, who rejected the Catholic tradition as a whole, aiming in their dioceses to develop a kind of new, modern catholicity," Benedict explained in the book, per an outlet who obtained excerpts of the bombshell memoir.
He also appeared to hint at his feud with his successor, Pope Francis, who is notorious for being less conservative when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. Most recently, Francis distinguished that while homosexuality may be a "sin" in the eyes of the Church, it is not a "crime" in the eyes of the law.
In Benedict's 2016 book, The Last Conversations, he insisted that a "gay lobby" consisting of "four or five" members in the Vatican had attempted to influence him. He also purported that Francis had confirmed the alleged lobby continued to exist after Benedict stepped down from his role as pope in 2013.
He further penned that in quite a few seminaries, students that were "caught reading" this book were deemed "unfit for the priesthood" and his books were supposedly hidden away as "harmful literature" that could only be perused privately by those whose beliefs aligned with his own.
Prior to his passing, Pope Benedict told others that he did not want What Christianity Is published until after his death to protect both himself "and Christendom" from the backlash his biting words would surely cause.
"For my part, in life, I no longer want to publish anything," he wrote at the time. "The fury of the circles against me in Germany is so strong that the appearance of every my word immediately causes a murderous shouting from them."
The Herald Sun reported the excerpts of Benedict's final book.