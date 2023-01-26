Battle Brewing Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate, Mother Priscilla Wants To Keep Ex Of Late Daughter Away From Elvis Fortune

The sudden death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, has triggered a new war over the King’s fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tragic Lisa Marie, 54, died on Jan 12., just four days after what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday, leaving her mother, Priscilla, caught in the middle of a looming battle over control of Elvis’ legacy and their twin teenage grandchildren, Finley and Harper Lockwood, sources revealed.