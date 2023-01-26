Battle Brewing Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate, Mother Priscilla Wants To Keep Ex Of Late Daughter Away From Elvis Fortune
The sudden death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, has triggered a new war over the King’s fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tragic Lisa Marie, 54, died on Jan 12., just four days after what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday, leaving her mother, Priscilla, caught in the middle of a looming battle over control of Elvis’ legacy and their twin teenage grandchildren, Finley and Harper Lockwood, sources revealed.
Following Lisa Marie’s death, the twins, fathered by guitarist Michael Lockwood, now hold two-thirds of Lisa Marie’s estate. The other third belongs to their 33-year-old half-sister, Riley Keough, from Lisa Marie’s first marriage to musician Danny Keough.
Lisa Marie sold off most of her interest in Elvis’ estate years back. However, she still owned a chunk and had ownership in Graceland. In addition, she was the head of a trust set up by Elvis that had around $65 million, according to her ex-husband.
“Michael is looking to be named executor of his daughters’ trust and finances to gain control of millions in cash,” revealed the source. “But Priscilla believes this is Presley money — and she’ll fight tooth and nail to keep his hands off it!”
Sources revealed that Lockwood, who was finally divorced by Lisa Marie five years after their 2016 split, will likely reignite his long-running legal cash grab.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband In The Dark On Who Will Take Over Estate As Her Death Leaves Family In Shambles, Court Docs Reveal
- 'She Wanted People To Understand Her Pain’: Lisa Marie Presley Confessed All In The Days Leading Up To her Tragic Sudden Death
- Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Presley agreed to pay Lockwood $6k a month in child support to avoid a messy public trial. Lockwood had demanded support claiming Presley was flush was cash after years of being in financial turmoil.
He pointed to her $3-4 million deal to write a tell-all about Elvis and Michael Jackson and the biopic starring Austin Butler that was a box office smash. The two were still fighting over specific verbiage of the support deal at the time of Lisa Marie’s death.
Before Lisa Marie’s death, she had 60 percent custody to his 40 percent. Sources say Lockwood will now have full custody of the kids and Priscilla will not fight him on that. However, sources believe Lockwood will now seek an increase in support.
Priscilla, 77, who was Elvis’ only wife, also wants to ensure she’ll have legal access to the teens and intends to seek a court order to mandate visitation rights, sources said.
Neither Priscilla nor Michael have filed any petition in court yet.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died with nearly $3 million owed to various creditors.