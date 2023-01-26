Courtroom Conflict: Lawyer For Accused Idaho Killer Represented Troubled Mother Of Murder Victim Before Quadruple Homicide Case

The court-appointed attorney defending accused Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger once represented the troubled mother of one of his four victims in court — possibly setting the stage for a dramatic pre-trial conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anne C. Taylor, the head of the Kootenai County Public Defender's Office, withdrew from low-profile drug possession case on January 5, 2023 — the same day she stood alongside Kohberger during his first court appearance on four counts of murder in neighboring Latah County, according to the Idaho Statesman.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were butchered with a Rambo-style knife in their off-campus home on November 13, 2022.