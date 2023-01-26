Courtroom Conflict: Lawyer For Accused Idaho Killer Represented Troubled Mother Of Murder Victim Before Quadruple Homicide Case
The court-appointed attorney defending accused Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger once represented the troubled mother of one of his four victims in court — possibly setting the stage for a dramatic pre-trial conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anne C. Taylor, the head of the Kootenai County Public Defender's Office, withdrew from low-profile drug possession case on January 5, 2023 — the same day she stood alongside Kohberger during his first court appearance on four counts of murder in neighboring Latah County, according to the Idaho Statesman.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were butchered with a Rambo-style knife in their off-campus home on November 13, 2022.
Taylor was previously assigned to represent Kernodle's mother, Cara Denise Kernodle, who was arrested on drug possession charges six days after her daughter's murder, records show.
"Notice is hereby given, that Cara Denise Kernodle's attorney of record is hereby changed," stated the January 5 "substitution of counsel" petition filed by Taylor. "The withdrawing attorney is Anne C. Taylor, Public Defender, and the new attorney and substitution of record (is) Christopher D. Schwartz…"
Cara Kernodle faces two felony charges, and some legal experts think the sudden client switch could create a conflict of interest and lead to further tension during the high-profile pre-trial hearings.
"Anytime a former client is involved in a current representation, a lawyer should evaluate any potential conflicts," Brad Andrews, former counsel for the Idaho State Bar, told the Idaho Statesman. "Conflicts are very factually based, and so the lawyer decides whether the lawyer has a conflict."
Taylor is also extremely familiar with Kernodle family — since her office has defended the mom in four cases. Taylor was her lead defense attorney in the pending November 2022 case.
The conflict of interest stakes are high considering Kohberger faces the death penalty if convicted and Taylor may have to speak to the stabbing victims' parents during the sentencing phase of the trial, an expert told the publication.
Kohberger was nabbed in Pennsylvania, extradited to Idaho, and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, as well as his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment — located less than 10 miles away from the Moscow murder home — possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.
Kohberger pled not guilty, and a preliminary hearing is set for June 26.