Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Meeting With ABC Execs This Week, Network Informed 'GMA' Co-Hosts They Won't Be Back On Air Together

Jan. 25 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are scheduled to enter into mediation with ABC this week where they will find out their future with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The development comes after it was revealed Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were involved in a six-month-long affair together before their relationship was exposed in late November 2022.

Shortly after the co-hosts-turned-lovers’ relationship was exposed in November, ABC executives decided to remove the couple from the air indefinitely as the network launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Now, the parties are reportedly scheduled to sit for mediation on Thursday to decide the next steps regarding Robach and Holmes’ careers with ABC and Good Morning America.

According to TMZ, network insiders indicated Thursday’s mediation is expected to be “contentious” and ABC executives will reportedly push for Robach and Holmes to be separated on set should they return to the morning show.

Another ABC insider reportedly told the outlet that Robach and Holmes are expected to appear for the mediation session via Zoom as one “united front.”

Amy Robach

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes’ exposed actions while working for ABC over the past decade have appeared more “problematic” for the network – but Robach is expected to demand Holmes does not receive a harsher punishment than her own.

Robach’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, and Holmes’ lawyer, Eric George, have also reportedly been working closely together in preparation for Thursday’s mediation.

One source indicated that if Holmes is disciplined or fired and Robach is not, race "will become an issue” because such a punishment currently has no precedent for White employees who were caught in similar situations.

The mediators’ recommendation will also not be legally binding, although insiders believe the mediation will result in “some sort of resolution or compromise” between Robach and Holmes and their ABC superiors.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach and Holmes were temporarily removed from their roles on Good Morning America on December 5 – nearly two months ago.

"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach,” ABC President Kimberly Godwin wrote in a company memo at the time. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," Godwin’s letter continued. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Since being off the air, Holmes has been tied to a series of other alleged affairs involving himself and ABC subordinates and staffers – including a 24-year-old intern named Jasmin Pettaway and another junior staffer who was in her mid-20s at the time of the alleged tryst.

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC.