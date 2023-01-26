Chris Brown Accused Of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes, Official Documents Reveal
Chris Brown found himself in financial trouble after it was revealed the singer allegedly owes both the IRS and the state of California more than $4 million in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising claims were revealed in December when several separate tax liens were filed against the 33-year-old Run It singer for taxes he reportedly still owes the government from 2022.
According to the newly released tax documents, Brown was slapped with at least two federal tax liens by the federal government last month – including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78.
The Loyal singer was also hit with a state tax lien filed by the state of California for $739,067.48 – bringing his grand total of back taxes still owed to the government to a whopping $4,044,596.76.
The newly revealed tax documents also indicated that if Brown – who is estimated to be worth approximately $100 million – does not pay the millions of dollars he still owes in back taxes, the federal government and the state of California will go after his Tarzana, California home and multiple music businesses.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged $4 million Brown still owes the government is just the latest of the singer’s legal problems.
In July 2021, Brown’s former housekeeper sued the singer after she was allegedly attacked by his dog at his mansion in Tarzana.
The employee, who filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims the incident happened in December 2020 and she is seeking a whopping $71 million from the singer over the alleged attack.
As this outlet exclusively reported in December 2022, Brown received a small win in the ongoing lawsuit when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the trial between the singer and his former housekeeper to be postponed from January 3, 2023 to September 26, 2023.
Brown’s lawyer has since argued the injuries sustained by the housekeeper were a result of her misconduct towards the singer’s dog Hades, particularly because the housekeeper purportedly “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”
“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” Brown’s defense lawyer said in court documents connected to the ongoing case.
Brown has yet to speak out about the alleged attack or the $71 million his former housekeeper is demanding from him.