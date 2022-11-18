Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case.
He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now, the singer and his legal team have a substantial amount of time before they have to enter the courtroom.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doe has demanded $71 million in damages over an alleged dog attack that went down at Brown’s home on December 12, 2020.
Doe said she worked at Brown’s residence in Tarzana, California. While taking out the trash, the housekeeper said Brown’s Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades came out of nowhere to “viciously and brutally” attack her.
The woman said the animal “savagely” bit her face, arms, and body — leading to large chunks of her skin being ripped out.
Doe said she was laying in a pool of her own pool while listening to Brown telling his security guards to remove the dog from the property.
The housekeeper said she feared her life was over on the day in question. Her lawyer said Brown should pay tens of millions for his client’s emotional distress and medical bills.
Brown has moved to dismiss the lawsuit. He accused Doe of mistreating his dog Hades and being the cause of her injuries.
Brown’s lawyer argued the housekeeper’s injuries were caused by her own misconduct due to her having “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”
“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” Brown’s lawyer wrote in court documents.
The case is ongoing.