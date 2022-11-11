Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date.
Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing.
The stakes are high with the case as the ex-housekeeper demanded $71 million in damages over the alleged incident.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in July 2021, the housekeeper, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Brown over the incident.
She said Brown’s dog attacked her on December 12, 2020, at the singer’s mansion in Tarzana, Calif. Doe said she wasn’t informed that the singer had large “vicious, killer attack dogs” on the property.
One of the dogs was Brown’s Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades. Doe said Brown allowed this dog to roam around with a leash.
The employee said she went to empty the trash outside when the dog came out of nowhere to “viciously and brutally” attack her.
In the suit, Doe said the dog “savagely” bit her face, arms and body. She said the animal ripped out large chunks of her skin.
The housekeeper said she was laying on the floor bleeding while attempting to cover her face and body. Doe said she watched as Brown approached her talking on his cell phone. She claimed to have heard him tell his security guards to remove the animal from the property.
Doe said she feared her life was over. She said Brown owes her tens of millions for her emotional and mental distress along with medical expenses.
In response, Brown said the housekeeper had mistreated Hades and caused her own injuries.
Brown argued Doe’s injuries were caused by her own misconduct in that she “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”
The singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyer wrote, “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”
The case is ongoing.