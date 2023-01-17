Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Go To Lisa Marie Presley's 3 Daughters Following Singer's Death
Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland mansion will be passed down to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters in the wake of the singer’s heartbreaking passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The iconic residence was originally passed down to Lisa Marie in 1977 upon her father’s death, and the property will now remain in a trust benefitting Lisa Marie’s daughters Riley, Harper and Finley.
The 54-year-old singer and songwriter, who passed away on Thursday, January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, had two children with her first husband Danny Keough: daughter Riley, 33, and son Benjamin, who took his own life in July 2020 at age 27.
Lisa Marie then had two more children with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood: twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.
A representative for the Graceland estate has since confirmed the property will remain in a trust for Lisa Marie’s three daughters.
According to Graceland’s official website, the estate was initially left to Lisa Marie when she was nine years old before the trust was dissolved and she gained full ownership on her 25th birthday in 1993.
Lisa Marie then formed The Elvis Presley Trust to manage the iconic Memphis, Tennessee property alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and the National Bank of Commerce.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest on Thursday at her Calabasas, California home. She then passed away later that day.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie’s mother said in a statement confirming her daughter’s death on Thursday evening.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla added. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
As this outlet exclusively reported, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her late son Benjamin and her father Elvis.
"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley confirmed in a statement on Friday.