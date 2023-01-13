'His World Has Been Turned' Upside Down: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Takes Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has taken custody of the 14-year-old twins he shares with Elvis’ only child hours after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead hours later. Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been living with her and unsuccessfully attempted to help her before emergency responders arrived.