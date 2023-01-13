'His World Has Been Turned' Upside Down: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Takes Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins After Her Sudden Death
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has taken custody of the 14-year-old twins he shares with Elvis’ only child hours after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead hours later. Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been living with her and unsuccessfully attempted to help her before emergency responders arrived.
It’s unclear if Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley were home at the time. Hours after Lisa Marie's family announced her death, her ex-husband released a statement revealing the children are currently with him.
His lawyer, Joe Yanny, said, “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn't turn out that way. Michael's world has been turned on its ear, he is with both of his daughters now.”
The lawyer said Michael had been praying for Priscilla Presley and the rest of the family.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Michael and Lisa Marie were battling it out in the years before her death. The two had recently hashed out a deal where Lisa Marie agreed to pay $6k a month to Michael in child support.
The agreement allowed the two to avoid a messy public trial where Michael wanted Lisa Marie to testify in court.
However, despite the agreement, weeks later the two were back in court as Michael wanted additional funds. The battle was still ongoing.
Lisa Marie and Michael were married in 2006 and split in 2016. Following the breakup, in 2017, Lisa Marie accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer. She told the court that she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the images.
She accused her ex had “hundreds of inappropriate photos of children.” Michael denied the allegations and investigations were launched in California and Tennessee. No criminal charges were ever brought against Michael.
In a recent court declaration, Michael accused Lisa Marie of using “fair game” tactics she learned from her time practicing Scientology in an attempt to ruin him personally and professionally.
Michael said Lisa “is adherent to the Fair Game policy which says, “an enemy [may be lied to, cheated, tricked, or destroyed by any means without discipline.” He said her behavior led to him owing $1 million in legal fees and other costs defending himself.
Michael has not revealed if he plans to share custody of the twins with the Presley family.