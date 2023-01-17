Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden Paid Rent While Living At Joe Biden's Home Where Classified Docs Were Stored
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 17 2023, Updated 8:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,510 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

The document – titled “background screening test” – was recently acquired by the New York Post's Miranda Devine and shows that Hunter paid President Biden a whopping $594,120 in the months after Biden departed his role as vice president in January 2017.

Also concerning is the evidence that Hunter marked a box on the document indicating he owned the Delaware home where classified documents were being stored at the time – creating the question of why he was paying rent at a residence that he allegedly owned.

President Biden also only listed $19,800 in “rents received” in 2017, according to his tax return that year. The president then listed no “rents received” in 2018.

Hunter’s law firm, Owasco PC, is also listed on the newly surfaced document as an entity the 52-year-old businessman owned in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
Hunter Biden Paid Rent While Living At Joe Biden's Home Where Classified Docs Were Stored
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Hunter Biden

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY), who recently launched a series of investigations into the Biden family, reportedly believes many of Hunter’s “suspicious wire transfers” once flagged by U.S. banks involved Owasco PC.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these developments come just days after it was revealed President Biden improperly stored numerous sets of classified documents from his time as vice president inside both his personal office at his Washington, D.C. think tank and inside the garage at his personal Delaware residence.

GOP House Rep. Comer filed a formal request over the weekend to obtain the visitor logs from President Biden’s Delaware residence to determine who had access to the classified documents recently recovered from the property.

According to Comer, the House Oversight Committee has “a lot of questions” regarding the classified documents found in President Biden’s possession and the committee is ready to investigate the alleged “mishandling of classified materials” that “raises the issue of whether [President Biden] has jeopardized our national security.”

Article continues below advertisement
Hunter Biden Paid Rent While Living At Joe Biden's Home Where Classified Docs Were Stored
Source: Mega

The Secret Service, which provides security at Biden’s Delaware home, recently revealed they do not maintain visitor logs at the personal residence and therefore there are no logs to be handed over to Comer.

“We don't independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said after Comer’s request, although Guglielmi did confirm the agency properly screens every individual visiting the property.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.