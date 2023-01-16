Ex-Prez Donald Trump Mocks President Joe Biden Over The Discovery Of Additional Classified Documents In 'Flimsy' Garage

Anything President Joe Biden can do, ex-president Donald Trump thinks he can do better — particularly the concealment of the nation's top classified documents. The 45th president mocked his successor after classified documents were discovered in what he considered to be a "flimsy" garage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Keeping track of the United State's most classified government documents has apparently lacked serious quality control.

After the infamous raid on Trump's Florida estate and social club, Mar-a-Lago uncovered hundreds of classified documents that were missing from the national archive, President Biden's legal team discovered less than a dozen classified documents at his former office in Washington D.C. — following more at Biden's Delaware home's garage on January 2.