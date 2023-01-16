Ex-Prez Donald Trump Mocks President Joe Biden Over The Discovery Of Additional Classified Documents In 'Flimsy' Garage
Anything President Joe Biden can do, ex-president Donald Trump thinks he can do better — particularly the concealment of the nation's top classified documents. The 45th president mocked his successor after classified documents were discovered in what he considered to be a "flimsy" garage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Keeping track of the United State's most classified government documents has apparently lacked serious quality control.
After the infamous raid on Trump's Florida estate and social club, Mar-a-Lago uncovered hundreds of classified documents that were missing from the national archive, President Biden's legal team discovered less than a dozen classified documents at his former office in Washington D.C. — following more at Biden's Delaware home's garage on January 2.
The former president took to his social platform, Truth Social, to blast Biden and the current White House administration for the scandalous discovery of national records at Biden's private residence.
"The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage," Trump wrote in a scathing post.
After the Biden legal team discovered the documents, they immediately alerted the national archives of their finding. The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the discovery and additional documents.
- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Refuses To Answer Whether She'll Endorse Former Boss Trump's Presidential Run In 2024
- Donald Trump Eyeing MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be His Running Mate For 2024 Presidential Campaign
- Donald Trump Discussed Nuking North Korea & Blaming Another Country, Former White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly Reveals
While both instances of classified documents being stored in compromising locations rightfully raise concern for national security — including the safety of American citizens abroad — the discovery and subsequent investigation into their handling have differed greatly.
"Maybe they are smarter than we think!" Trump mocked in another Truth Social post. "This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor)."
The discovery of documents in Trump's possession began after the national archive requested their return — which they did so for allegedly more than a year — before the raid at Mar-a-Lago was conducted under a search warrant.
The Biden legal team was the first to raise the alarm on the Biden documents, and so far, the number of documents recovered at Mar-A-Lago heavily outweighs the number of records recovered from Biden's possession.
Nonetheless, Trump claimed he stored his top-secret government records far better than the current president.
Trump slammed Biden with another post on the difference in classified documents being found at his "highly secured facility."
"Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!" Trump wrote.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel on Sunday, November 15, to oversee the investigation into the documents recovered from Biden's home and office, which he had not used in more than three years since leaving the Office of Vice President in 2017 when Trump took over the White House.