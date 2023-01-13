Your tip
Lisa Marie Presley Leaned On Smashing Pumpkins Rocker Billy Corgan After Son Benjamin’s Suicide

Jan. 12 2023

Lisa Marie Presley relied on old pal Smashing Pumpkins rocker, Billy Corgan, to repair her shattered life in the wake of the suicide of her son Benjamin — two years before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2020, sources said Billy and Lisa Marie were spotted hanging out at Graceland together. An insider said, “He’s been a huge source of support for her.”

Benjamin, 27, shot himself to death in Lisa Marie’s home — and insiders said she had been a mess ever since. “Billy was one of the first people to rush to her and try to lift her shattered spirits,” the source said. “He seems to be the only one who can make her smile!”

The two met when Lisa Marie and Billy collaborated on a track called Savior in 2003.

In May, Lisa Marie posted on Instagram detailing the heartbreak she was feeling without Benjamin.

She said, “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier today, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas. Her housekeeper found her in her bedroom.

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living at the home, administered one dose of epinephrine. The first responders were able to regain a pulse.

Lisa Marie was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She leaves behind a daughter Riley and twins, Harper and Finley. In the months before her death, Elvis’ only child had been fighting with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood in court over child support.

The two were headed to trial but Lisa Marie decided to settle the case before trial. The two agreed she would pay him around $6k per month.

However, days after the deal was reached, the two were back in court fighting over money Michael demanded.

