Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Health Scare

Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie was rushed to an L.A. hospital on Thursday after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.