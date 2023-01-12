Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Health Scare
Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons before they killed her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie was rushed to an L.A. hospital on Thursday after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.
Like her father, the singer has struggled with addiction, with insiders claiming, "Lisa Marie said she would die if she didn't get help" in 2016 following her breakup.
"She has a private detox team for $400,000 a month, and all of the doctors go to her quarters," one source said at the time.
The pal claimed the mother of four was also being treated for body dysmorphic disorder — a mental disorder where a person becomes obsessed with an imagined physical defect or a slight flaw only they notice — when she checked into rehab nearly 7 years ago.
Her worried mom, Priscilla Presley, "visited her more than once" inside the facility. Elvis' ex-wife was also spotted outside the hospital, rushing to Lisa Marie's side amid her hospitalization.
Sources claimed her alleged pill addiction started two years before splitting from Michael when she began canceling concerts due to "excruciating back pain." To add insult to injury, one insider said, "the terrible scandal with her husband [Michael] abusing her finances" made her life hell.
Lisa Marie had a "complete emotional breakdown," according to pals, with a member from her inner circle revealing, "she just spun out of control and fell off the wagon."
She battled back from drug hell before. Lisa Marie admitted she was heavily into using drugs from the ages of 13 to 17.
"I did everything but mushrooms and heroin... or crack," she said.
Elvis' only child got clean with a Church of Scientology program after a 72-hour bender. She was a longtime member of the religious group but has since split ties with the organization.
"Cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time... I don't know how I lived through it," Lisa Marie said.
"I woke up one day with a bunch of people on the floor. I drove myself to the Church of Scientology and said: 'Somebody... help me right now.'"
Friends were worried for Lisa Marie's well-being inside rehab, much like today during her hospitalization.