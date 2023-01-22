Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral: Distraught Daughter Riley Keough Didn't Go Up To Pay Public Tribute To Late Mother

Lisa Marie Presley was honored by friends, family and fans at a celebration of life memorial at Graceland on Sunday morning, January 22, but according to a source on the scene, her daughter Riley Keough didn't make it on stage for her scheduled remembrance speech.

Radar learned that while Riley was in attendance, her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, was the one to come up and read a note written by the grieving 33-year-old titled, "A Letter to My Mama."