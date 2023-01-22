Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral: Distraught Daughter Riley Keough Didn't Go Up To Pay Public Tribute To Late Mother
Lisa Marie Presley was honored by friends, family and fans at a celebration of life memorial at Graceland on Sunday morning, January 22, but according to a source on the scene, her daughter Riley Keough didn't make it on stage for her scheduled remembrance speech.
Radar learned that while Riley was in attendance, her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, was the one to come up and read a note written by the grieving 33-year-old titled, "A Letter to My Mama."
Other family in attendance at the event included Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, as well as the late 54-year-old's ex Michael Lockwood. It was unclear if the estranged couple's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, were present.
Radar also obtained a copy of the memorial program and schedule of events. The service opened with a performance of Amazing Grace by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir and will end with Revelation 19:1, followed by a procession through Graceland's Meditation Garden.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins played To Sheila, and later in the service, Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performed November Rain.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins
- A Little Girl's Nightmare: Lisa Marie Presley Found Elvis Dead Hours After He Kissed Her Goodnight One Final Time
- Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial
Lisa Marie's old pal Sarah Ferguson, more commonly known as "Fergie", also honored her with a speech titled "A Tribute to the Children" in which she opened up on their deep friendship and how they thought of each other as sisters, resulting in them both lovingly calling each other "sissy."
The source also stated that Priscilla was able to get through her moving remembrance speech without dissolving into tears.
As Radar previously reported, Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Doctors were forced to put her into a medically induced coma soon after she arrived, and later that night, it was confirmed the 54-year-old had passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."