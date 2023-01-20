Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial
Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.
Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.
Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to walk by the body." Photos began circulating on Thursday showing Benjamin's grave being moved to make room for his mother.
Lisa Marie's only son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.
“They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an employee at Elvis' Memphis Tennessee estate revealed.
Lisa Marie's grave will be situated alongside Benjamin behind the backyard fountain. Elvis' mother, Gladys, his father, Vernon, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are also buried at Graceland. A gravestone for his stillborn twin, Jesse, is located near the family's resting place.
Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. Sources told RadarOnline.com that her mother, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, desperately wants to be buried at Graceland with her daughter and her former lover when she goes.
The insider claimed she'd been planning her funeral for years.
"She wants to get her affairs in order and reestablish the family bonds she feels defined her. And that means showing the world that she and Elvis will carry an unbreakable bond for all eternity," an insider said in 2019. Her desire to be with Elvis in the afterlife is even stronger now that their only child is gone.
Lisa Marie was only 54 years old. Her cause of death has not been determined pending toxicology reports. She left behind three daughters — 33-year-old actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood.
R.I.P.