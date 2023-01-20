Naomi Judd's Troubled Granddaughter Grace Kelley Receives Early Release From Prison, Shares Photos Of 8-Month-Old Daughter
Naomi Judd’s granddaughter is now home with her 8-month-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grace Pauline Kelley, the 26-year-old daughter of Wynonna Judd and ex-husband Arch Kelley, was released from prison on December 29, 2022.
Kelley reportedly spent more than one year behind bars for an August 2021 probation violation connected to a previous 2016 arrest for possessing meth.
“The Tennessee Board of Parole reached a final decision following Grace Kelley’s Dec. 12, 2022 parole hearing, recommending releasing her to parole supervision with the following post-release conditions: cognitive-behavior programming, substance abuse treatment programming, release to halfway house, and community service work until employed,” a spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Parole recently told the Sun.
Kelley was initially arrested on June 14, 2016, for meth manufacturing, delivery, sale, and possession with intent.
She pleaded guilty to the charges on May 26, 2017, in Tennessee’s Williamson County Court and was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail.
Instead of the nearly one-year sentence, Naomi Judd’s granddaughter spent only 30 days behind bars before serving the rest of her sentence on probation.
Kelley violated her probation in 2018 and was sentenced to 8 years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was released five years early on November 8, 2019.
But come April 30, 2020, Kelley was arrested once again for violating her parole and placed back in prison before being released (again) nearly one year later on April 19, 2021.
According to the Sun, Kelley became pregnant with her daughter at some point between being released in April 2021 and being arrested that August.
“Grace got pregnant when she was out on parole. When I was at the jail with her, she was pregnant,” Kelley’s fellow inmate, Florence Fort, told the Sun earlier this month. “She had her baby’s name picked out. She was excited.”
Upon being released from West Tennessee State Penitentiary for a fourth time on December 29, 2022, Kelley returned home to her now 8-month-old daughter, Kaliyah Chanel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelley’s release came nearly nine months after the passing of her grandmother, country music star Naomi, on April 30, 2022.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” wrote Wynonna and Ashley Judd in a statement at the time. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”
"We are shattered,” the sisters continued. “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
Naomi’s daughter Ashley spoke out soon after to confirm her 76-year-old mother passed away from suicide. It was later revealed the country legend died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.