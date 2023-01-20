Naomi Judd's Troubled Granddaughter Grace Kelley Receives Early Release From Prison, Shares Photos Of 8-Month-Old Daughter

Kelley reportedly spent more than one year behind bars for an August 2021 probation violation connected to a previous 2016 arrest for possessing meth.

“The Tennessee Board of Parole reached a final decision following Grace Kelley’s Dec. 12, 2022 parole hearing, recommending releasing her to parole supervision with the following post-release conditions: cognitive-behavior programming, substance abuse treatment programming, release to halfway house, and community service work until employed,” a spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Parole recently told the Sun.