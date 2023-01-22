Home > Exclusives > Julie Chrisley Exclusive Get A Bucket & A Mop! Criminal Fraudster Julie Chrisley On Floor Duty, Responsible For Keeping Prison Cell Spotless — Or Else Source: Mega By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 22 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Julie Chrisley will be responsible for keeping her cell clean, which includes sweeping and mopping daily, or her waistline will suffer. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, outlining the WAP (wet a-- prisoner)'s daily responsibilities behind bars.

Julie must wake up at 6:00 AM and tidy up her small cell before her work duties. That includes making her bed, sweeping and mopping, removing trash, and ensuring it is clean and sanitary for official inmate counts. The Chrisley Knows Best star and her cellmate better be clean because their meal rotation depends on it.

"Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the handbook reads. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the lowest rating is called last." But Julie isn't just responsible for her bed, trash, and floors.

She must also ensure that the lockers, shelves, and chairs in her cell are up to code. "Lockers must be neatly arranged inside and out, and all shelving must be neat and clean. Chairs are assigned to each cell, and will not be defaced or marked in any manner by the inmate," the handbook continues. "Everyone is responsible for cleaning up after themselves." The rules also outline that "sexually suggestive photographs are NOT authorized for display outside of the individual locker or cabinet."

Julie's cell door must remain closed when she's not in there, and she's not allowed to use cardboard boxes or paper containers as storage. RadarOnline.com has also discovered that upon arrival at the Kentucky prison, the disgraced reality star was responsible for immediately checking and reporting any damages in her cell. If she failed to do so, and officers find flaws during their counts, she could be financially liable.

This outlet has also obtained her official count schedule and can reveal there are five counts every 24 hours. Julie is "expected to be standing bedside" during official counts held at 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM on weekdays, and 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM, and 10:00 PM on weekends and holidays," as well as for any emergency count. However, there's a loophole.

According to the handbook, "inmates must actually be seen at all counts, even if the inmate must be awakened" unless "the inmates are on out-counts in areas such as Food Service, Health Services, Visiting, etc." Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, checked into separate prisons earlier this week after being convicted of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million.

Julie is serving 7 years behind bars. Todd was handed a 12-year sentence and is serving his time 10 hours away from his wife at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

