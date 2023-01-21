Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War
Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war.
It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."
However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops.
This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1 of this year. But despite the "colossal" loss of life, Putin allegedly "is not embarrassed" by the rapidly rising death count. Instead, the politician simply believes "the losses must be ‘smeared over time" resulting in the need for the crematoriums.
Prior to the purchase, several makeshift cemeteries for fallen Russian solders were found scattered across the country.
One of the grave yards located in Bakinskaya in the Krasnodar region allegedly has the bodies of rapists, drug traffickers and even murderers among their numbers, as Putin granted freedom to thousands of imprisoned Russians in exchange for fighting in the war against Ukraine.
"There are graves of those who, for various reasons, wrote in their statement that in case of death, they wanted to be buried near the chapel of the Wagner PMC in Goryachiy Klyuch," Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s billionaire ally, said of the Bakinskaya plot.
"Since there are no burial places near the chapel itself, with the support of the administration of the Krasnodar region, a plot was allocated in the nearby village of Bakinskaya," he concluded.
Halting the loss of life does not seem to be on Putin's priority list, as Radar recently learned the Russian president plans to "take down as many people as possible with him" — potentially with the use of nuclear weapons — as his health continues to decline.
The Mirror reported the quotes from the news alleging Putin has mobilized nearly two dozen crematoriums.