Eerie Makeshift Cemeteries Where Vladimir Putin Sends His Fallen Soldiers To Be Buried Discovered Across Russia

By:

Jan. 18 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A number of makeshift cemeteries where Russia’s fallen soldiers have been sent for burial have been discovered across Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One of the newest cemeteries, located at Bakinskaya within the Krasnodar region of Russia, reportedly contains the remains of convicted murderers, rapists, robbers, and drug traffickers who were recruited by Vladimir Putin to fight in Ukraine as mercenaries.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin offered tens of thousands of imprisoned Russians freedom in exchange for fighting in Ukraine for six months.

Although some of these convicts-turned-mercenaries have survived, and some have even been given bravery medals by Putin himself and granted freedom, many others have reportedly died on the frontlines of the ongoing war.

Others believe the agreement is nothing more than a ruse developed by Putin in an effort to use the convicts as “cannon fodder” against Ukraine’s forces while preserving the Russian military’s regular forces.

At least 120 graves are visible in the most recent cemetery to be discovered in Russia, with the number of graves reportedly growing every day.

According to Daily Star, the plot of land where the cemetery currently resides was completely empty five months ago. Now it is just one of the many other similar cemeteries to be created across Russia since the war first started in February 2022.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s billionaire ally who heads the Wagner Private Military Company where the majority of released Russian convicts fight as mercenaries, recently claimed the cemetery in Bakinskaya was created specifically because his men wished to be buried there.

"There are graves of those who, for various reasons, wrote in their statement that in case of death, they wanted to be buried near the chapel of the Wagner PMC in Goryachiy Klyuch,” Prigozhin said.

He added, “Since there are no burial places near the chapel itself, with the support of the administration of the Krasnodar region, a plot was allocated in the nearby village of Bakinskaya.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Prigozhin’s mercenaries and Putin’s troops have been engaged in a conflict of their own while the two Russian forces try to capture the Ukrainian town of Soledar.

Although the salt mining town has yet to be taken, the battle for the area has reportedly resulted in more than 10,000 deaths – the majority of which being mercenaries fighting under Prigozhin for Wagner PMC.

