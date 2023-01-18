Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Sued By Singer Malu Trevejo For Fraud, Weeks After Being Dragged Into Spice Girl Star's Divorce Battle

She claimed to have been caught up into a binding deal after Belafonte discovered her in 2020 and said they should collaborate professionally.

Trevejo also has issues with his handling of her cash, according to a January 18 report, alleging that Belafonte once rented a luxury Beverly Hills home in 2021 with her money.

According to the filing, he lied and insisted the lease was only for a few months when it was actually for a year without her knowledge. Trevejo said there was a portion of time Belafonte allegedly used the place for himself on her dime.