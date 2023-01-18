‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”
A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.”
Still, Naomi’s 58-year-old former singing partner has been soldering on with The Judds: A Final Tour. Planned before Naomi’s shocking end at age 76, a host of Nashville superstars have filled in for the late mama Judd.
The tour has already been extended by 15 dates, and as soon as it wraps on Feb. 25 Wynonna plans to hit the road again! “For Wy, it’s playing to much bigger crowds than her solo act,” said an insider. ‘And since her finances are always up and down, she couldn’t look away from that kind of payday — even though friends have been telling her to pull off the road, take a breath and work on getting perspective on her mother’s death.”
Another pal revealed Wynonna has been receiving psychological counseling but still fears her relentless touring will come back to haunt her.
“Her friends think she’s trying to run away from her grief,” explained an insider. “You just fear Wynonna’s heading for an emotional collapse.”
This week, RadarOnline.com obtained the investigative file from Tennessee law enforcement related to Naomi’s death. At the death scene, officers took photos of the blood-stained bed and a Glock handgun on the handstand.
Handwritten police notes were included that detailed interviews with Naomi’s daughter Ashley and the family therapist who was on the scene.
The family told investigators that Naomi had struggled with mental illness for years and even had issues with prescription pills.