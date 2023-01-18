Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > naomi judd
Exclusive

‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral

naomi wynono pp
Source: mega;radar
By:

Jan. 18 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomis brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”

Article continues below advertisement
judd
Source: radar

A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.”

Still, Naomi’s 58-year-old former singing partner has been soldering on with The Judds: A Final Tour. Planned before Naomi’s shocking end at age 76, a host of Nashville superstars have filled in for the late mama Judd.

Article continues below advertisement

The tour has already been extended by 15 dates, and as soon as it wraps on Feb. 25 Wynonna plans to hit the road again! “For Wy, it’s playing to much bigger crowds than her solo act,” said an insider. ‘And since her finances are always up and down, she couldn’t look away from that kind of payday — even though friends have been telling her to pull off the road, take a breath and work on getting perspective on her mother’s death.”

Another pal revealed Wynonna has been receiving psychological counseling but still fears her relentless touring will come back to haunt her.

MORE ON:
naomi judd
naomi wynon pp
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“Her friends think she’s trying to run away from her grief,” explained an insider. “You just fear Wynonna’s heading for an emotional collapse.”

This week, RadarOnline.com obtained the investigative file from Tennessee law enforcement related to Naomi’s death. At the death scene, officers took photos of the blood-stained bed and a Glock handgun on the handstand.

wynonoa naomi
Source: mega

Handwritten police notes were included that detailed interviews with Naomi’s daughter Ashley and the family therapist who was on the scene.

The family told investigators that Naomi had struggled with mental illness for years and even had issues with prescription pills.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.