Investigation Launched After Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Accuses Spice Girls Star Of Bizarre Behavior In Front Of 11-Year-Old Daughter Madison
The court battle between Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has heated up with a judge appointing a lawyer to their 11-year-old daughter Madison who will investigate after recent claims made against the Spice Girls star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over Mel and Stephen’s bitter divorce granted a motion brought by Stephen.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stephen rushed to court earlier this month and dropped bombshell accusations against Mel in his filings.
In his motion, Stephen said Madison was headed to the UK to spend time with Mel for the holidays but he had concerns. He demanded the court order Madison be allowed to have her own private cell phone and freedom to make calls without Mel around.
Further, he asked the court to prohibit Mel from drinking alcohol or using substances during her custody time.
“In many of Madison’s communications with [Mel], [Mel] is demonstrably intoxicated, slurring her speech and speaking in the distinct manner in which [Mel] speaks when intoxicated. This has gotten to the point where Madison has felt the need to call [Mel] out,” he wrote.
Further, he asked the court to order Mel not to expose or present herself naked in front of their daughter.
He wrote, “[Mel] inappropriately entered Madison’s bathtub naked and, on several occasions, ‘cuddled’ naked with Madison, ‘spooning’ her, in the same bed [Mel] shares with her partner.”
Mel denied the accusations and accused Stephen of causing trouble before Madison’s trip. Further, she denied having issues with drugs or alcohol.
She then claimed to have issues about him. “Stephen’s conduct is concerning. Stephen has a criminal record and is engaging in concerning conduct that is not in Madison’s best interest. I have grave concerns with his ability to parent Madison and the impact that it is having on our young daughter,” she said.
Now, the judge has appointed a lawyer named Sonia Dujan who will represent Madison in the case. The reason for the appointment is listed as to “investigate the best interests of the minor child.”
The lawyer will be responsible for gathering evidence, interview Madison and other witnesses and present a report to the court.
Further, the judge wants the lawyer to promptly communicate with Madison and her therapist.
The exes are set to face off in court next month.