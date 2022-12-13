Spice Girls Star Mel B Demands Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Submit To Drug Testing, Tells Judge About Alleged Bombshell Video
Spice Girls star Mel B has demanded that her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte's request for an emergency hearing be shut down — and wants him to be subjected to random drug testing after learning of an alleged video of him using, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stephen disputes the video telling RadarOnline.com, "Let's put Melanie's lies to the test. If Melanie can produce a video of me doing cocaine, I will give up the rights to my daughter. It's just like the fact that Melanie dismissed all the allegations right before we went to trial because no one put those claims to the test and the court then allowed me to have custody of our young, beautiful daughter, whom I now have majority custody of. Why would Melanie dismiss the allegations and not fight tooth and nail to keep our daughter away from such a monster? This is a major question that I'm surprised that every mother or parent hasn't been asking Melanie."
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer and her legal team fired back at Belafonte’s bombshell claims that she inappropriately exposed herself around their daughter and exhibited bizarre behavior recently.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier today, Stephen pleaded for an emergency court hearing before his daughter Madison leaves for the UK to visit Mel.
He said that Madison is at a “breaking point” emotionally due to Mel’s “bizarre” behavior. Stephen asked the court to order Mel to not drink alcohol or consume substances during her custody time with Madison.
He said her alleged drinking “substantially impairs her ability to care for Madison.” In addition, he said, “In many of Madison’s communications with [Mel], [Mel] is demonstrably intoxicated, slurring her speech and speaking in the distinct manner in which [Mel] speaks when intoxicated. This has gotten to the point where Madison has felt the need to call [Mel] out.”
Stephen also requested a court order prohibiting Mel from exposing or presenting herself naked in Madison’s presence, “including but not limited to, entering Madison’s bathtub, walking around her without underwear, or attempting to sleep in the same bed naked with Madison.” He detailed an alleged November 2021 incident where Mel “inappropriately entered Madison’s bathtub naked.”
Further, he said his ex-had “cuddled” naked with Madison in the same bed she shares with her partner.
Stephen asked the court to ensure Madison had her own phone when visiting her mom and that Mel was not allowed near when they were talking.
Now, Mel B has opposed Stephen’s request for an emergency hearing claiming there is no emergency. Her lawyer said, “Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August—yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the UK to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns.
“Further, Melanie notified Stephen just days before his current filing that there had been forward progress on her visa for the United States and that she may have the opportunity to return to Los Angles in the near future,” the filing read.
Mel called Stephen’s filing “frivolous” with the sole purpose of “harassing” her with the intention of “causing issues just before Madison visits the UK for Melanie’s custodial time.”
The singer said she was the one with “grave concerns” about Stephen’s conduct after learning new information that directly relates to his ability to parent Madison.
Further, Mel said she never blocks Madison from talking to Stephen on the phone. “This has not been an issue. However, Stephen has a history of interfering with Melanie’s court-ordered FaceTime calls with Madison. Stephen regularly fails to co-parent with Melanie to set a time for our calls,” her lawyer wrote.
In regard to Stephen’s request for her not to drink about Madison, Mel said Stephen is misleading the court to believe she cares for Madison while under the influence. “There have not been any issues that would indicate that an order like such is necessary. This request should be denied,” she said.
During the divorce, Mel said she voluntarily submitted to drug tests and did not fail a single test. She is demanding he take a drug test after being informed by a third party of “video evidence of Stephen using cocaine.”
Lastly, Mel said that the claims she exposed herself to Madison are “entirely frivolous and absurd.” She said her house is big enough to where, “neither Madison, nor her two sisters who live with Melanie ever have to change, shower, bathe, or be naked without privacy.”
“Melanie does not “parade around” her house naked or do anything that would make Madison or her other daughters uncomfortable with respect to nudity,” her lawyer said.
The judge has yet to rule on Stephen’s request for a hearing.
Mel B. and Stephen were married from 2007 to 2017. The split was incredibly nasty with the singer accusing her ex of abuse throughout their union.
Stephen denied the allegations.