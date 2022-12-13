Spice Girls Star Mel B Demands Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Submit To Drug Testing, Tells Judge About Alleged Bombshell Video

Spice Girls star Mel B has demanded that her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte's request for an emergency hearing be shut down — and wants him to be subjected to random drug testing after learning of an alleged video of him using, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stephen disputes the video telling RadarOnline.com, "Let's put Melanie's lies to the test. If Melanie can produce a video of me doing cocaine, I will give up the rights to my daughter. It's just like the fact that Melanie dismissed all the allegations right before we went to trial because no one put those claims to the test and the court then allowed me to have custody of our young, beautiful daughter, whom I now have majority custody of. Why would Melanie dismiss the allegations and not fight tooth and nail to keep our daughter away from such a monster? This is a major question that I'm surprised that every mother or parent hasn't been asking Melanie."

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer and her legal team fired back at Belafonte’s bombshell claims that she inappropriately exposed herself around their daughter and exhibited bizarre behavior recently.