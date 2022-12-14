Mel B Calls Police To Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte's Home After Daughter Failed To Answer Phone
Mel B's ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, claimed the former Spice Girls performer called the police on him after their daughter failed to answer her phone in an explosive new court filing, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Stephen's latest motion in their never-ending divorce war details his concerns when it comes to 11-year-old Madison, explaining why it is necessary for an emergency hearing.
He stated that Mel B called police to do a wellness check on November 28, adding that law enforcement appeared at his home based on "her false representation" that Stephen "refused her phone calls to Madison" and that Mel "allegedly did not know Madison's whereabouts."
Stephen noted that OFW [Our Family Wizard] messages to correspond about their daughter and call logs "speak for themselves" in demonstrating Mel's "blatant lie to law enforcement."
A screenshot is also provided, showing Madison's attempts to call Mel "none of which were answered" and OFW messages reflecting that Mel "did not even check her OFW messages wherein [Belafonte] informed her that 'she's calling you now,' until the next day."
The filing stated that when police showed up the morning of the wellness check, Madison was already in school.
"That Madison was not home during normal school hours, did not satisfy [Mel], and as set forth in her OFW messages, she claimed this 'raised many issues,'" it read.
Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior.
He is demanding that Madison be allowed her own private cell, WiFi, and alone time to call him when she's with Mel.
Madison is going to the United Kingdom to be with Mel later this month.
In response, Mel denied the accusations and demanded Stephen submit to random drug tests. She said a third party had informed her of an alleged video of Stephen doing drugs. He has denied the tape exists.
Further, her lawyer said, "Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August—yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the UK to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns."
“Further, Melanie notified Stephen just days before his current filing that there had been forward progress on her visa for the United States and that she may have the opportunity to return to Los Angles in the near future,” the filing read.
Mel called Stephen’s filing “frivolous” with the sole purpose of “harassing” her with the intention of “causing issues just before Madison visits the UK for Melanie’s custodial time.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the public figure filed documents earlier this year accusing Stephen of keeping her in the dark about their daughter's whereabouts.
Stephen, for his part, fired back that Mel was impossible to co-parent with, stating that her filing was "riddled with lies and inaccuracies that are demonstrably false."
He said Madison is now at a "breaking point" with her mother ahead of the exes court hearing next month.