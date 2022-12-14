Mel B Calls Police To Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte's Home After Daughter Failed To Answer Phone

In response, Mel denied the accusations and demanded Stephen submit to random drug tests. She said a third party had informed her of an alleged video of Stephen doing drugs. He has denied the tape exists.

Further, her lawyer said, "Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August—yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the UK to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns."

“Further, Melanie notified Stephen just days before his current filing that there had been forward progress on her visa for the United States and that she may have the opportunity to return to Los Angles in the near future,” the filing read.

Mel called Stephen’s filing “frivolous” with the sole purpose of “harassing” her with the intention of “causing issues just before Madison visits the UK for Melanie’s custodial time.”