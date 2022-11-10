Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Submits Spice Girl’s Private Messages Into Evidence As Divorce Battle Heats Up
Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has gone back to court to show the court messages the Spice Girl star sent him over the last couple of weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Belafonte and his attorney have submitted a series of texts under seal that were sent by Mel. The messages are dated throughout August, September, and even as recent as November 6.
Belafonte said the messages will support his position that Mel’s recent motion needs to be denied.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, the singer rushed to court accusing her ex of not always informing her of the whereabouts of their 11-year-old daughter Madison.
Her lawyer said Belafonte had “largely left Melanie in the dark – failing to provide her with even basic information.” To make matters worse, Mel said she learned her daughter was being cared for by a woman named Bahare, who happened to be close friends with her ex-nanny Lorraine Giles.
Mel said her daughter is not allowed around Gilles and Belafonte knows this. Gilles was dragged into the exes divorce with the singer accusing her ex-employee of having an affair with her husband. Gilles later sued the star over the accusations and won.
In her documents, Mel said, “Stephen also frequently leaves Madison with caretakers when he parties, gathers with associates, attends recording sessions in studios, and engages in other activities at all hours of the day and through the night. Stephen does not inform me of who Madison’s caretakers are, where Madison is while under their care, and how long Madison is in their care. It is troubling to me that I have no idea who Madison is being left with for several consecutive overnights – especially when Stephen is out of state.” She demanded the court order all caretakers be approved by both parties.
In addition, Mel has issues with their kid hanging out with the artist who Belafonte manages – pointing to her OnlyFans account and the use of marijuana.
Belafonte has been adamant the accusations are nonsense. He argued that Mel is constantly updated on their child’s whereabouts. He demanded his ex’s request be denied claiming there was no need for it.
Stephen wrote in a declaration, “I have attempted to co-parent and work with [Mel], however, [Mel] refuses to co-parent in good faith.”
He added, “First, and most importantly, I must address the fact that this is not the first time that [Mel] has harassed me and claimed that I have failed to co-parent with her and provide her with information related to Madison’s caretakers. Despite the proof that I previously provided to the Court and [Mel], [Mel] has continued to assert that I have failed to provide the requested information to her, which is simply false.”
The exes are set to faceoff in court later this year.