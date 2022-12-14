‘Stephen’s Conduct Is Concerning’: Mel B Trashes Ex-Husband In Court After He Accuses Her Of Exposing Herself In Front Of Their Daughter
Spice Girls star Mel B. filed a bombshell declaration in court defending herself against allegations lodged by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte — and denied issues with their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Stephen rushed to court demanding an emergency hearing. He said their daughter was headed to the UK to spend time with Mel and he had concerns.
Madison lives in the U.S. with her father and takes trips throughout the year to visit her mom.
Stephen said he wasn’t trying to block Madison from taking the trip but wanted a few rules to put in place. He asked that their daughter have her own cell phone and privacy to talk to him without Mel around.
Further, he wanted Mel prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking other substances during her custody time. He claimed, ““In many of Madison’s communications with [Mel], [Mel] is demonstrably intoxicated, slurring her speech and speaking in the distinct manner in which [Mel] speaks when intoxicated. This has gotten to the point where Madison has felt the need to call [Mel] out.”
In addition, Stephen asked the court to order Mel not to expose or present herself naked in front of Madison.
He claimed “[Mel] inappropriately entered Madison’s bathtub naked and, on several occasions, ‘cuddled’ naked with Madison, ‘spooning’ her, in the same bed [Mel] shares with her partner.”
He said, “when Madison complained before about [Mel’s] habit of working around the home with no underwear, and with her privates exposed, [Mel] reacted by laughing and continued to do so.”
In response, Mel denied the accusations and accused Stephen of misleading the court. Her lawyer said, “Madison has not been in Melanie’s custody since early August—yet Stephen has waited until one week prior to Madison’s upcoming trip to the UK to spend the holidays with Melanie to raise his alleged concerns.”
Mel denied ever having issues with alcohol around Madison and said she took drug tests in the past as part of the case and passed them all. She demanded Stephen be the one to submit to drug tests.
The singer filed a declaration as part of her opposition. In it, she said, “Stephen’s conduct is concerning. Stephen has a criminal record and is engaging in concerning conduct that is not in Madison’s best interest. I have grave concerns with his ability to parent Madison and the impact that it is having on our young daughter.”
“Since the outset of this case, there have been countless examples of conduct supporting my concerns. I have personal knowledge that Stephen has blatantly lied about his and Madison’s whereabouts on numerous occasions. Stephen traveled to New York on August 19, 2021without informing me or providing information regarding Madison’s care,” she wrote.
“There have been countless instances where I have no idea who is looking after our daughter during his custodial time. Many times, he states that his two sisters look after Madison— however, they both have full-time jobs. Stephen previously refused to share their contact information with me, claiming that his sisters are “scared” of me,” Mel added.
The two are set to face off in court next month.