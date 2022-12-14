‘Stephen’s Conduct Is Concerning’: Mel B Trashes Ex-Husband In Court After He Accuses Her Of Exposing Herself In Front Of Their Daughter

Spice Girls star Mel B. filed a bombshell declaration in court defending herself against allegations lodged by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte — and denied issues with their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Stephen rushed to court demanding an emergency hearing. He said their daughter was headed to the UK to spend time with Mel and he had concerns.