Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Eyed As Vladimir Putin's Successor As Russian Leader's Health Continues To Sharply Decline

The man once dubbed “Vladimir Putin’s chef” before becoming the Russian leader’s mercenary chief is now reportedly being eyed to succeed Putin should he step down as president due to his ongoing health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who now heads the Wagner Private Military Group against Ukraine, first made a name for himself in 1990 after being released from a Russian penal colony following a nine-year sentence for robbery and assault.