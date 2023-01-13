Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Putin has been dodged by talk about his health for months. He was rumored to have received Western medicine to improve his ailments, which would otherwise not be available to the average Russian citizen.

Additionally, Putin has been showing a tendency to lean on podiums and desks in recent appearances. Some critics have suggested that Putin could be bracing himself to prevent trembles from his alleged battle with Parkinson's.

Moreover, the majority of press images released by the Russian government show Putin seated. In addition, he has canceled several engagements at the last minute.

To make matters worse, Putin's senseless invasion of Ukraine has not gone as planned — and rumors of his failing health eerily mirror the continued weakened state of his troops on the front lines of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.