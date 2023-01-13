'Blockbuster Casting': 'Law & Order: SVU' Producers Banking On Taylor Swift Cameo To Boost Lackluster Ratings

Law & Order: SVU producers have their eyes set on Taylor Swift, a longtime fan of the crime-drama series, to make a cameo and boost floundering ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The show, which is now in its 24th season, has continued to captivate the masses.

However, the small-screen staple has suffered a dramatic drop in ratings to just under 7 million — a far cry when the show was at its prime and garnering 15 million viewers.