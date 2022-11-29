‘It’s Never Enough’: ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Accused Of Being Greedy Despite $540k Per Episode Paychecks
Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are accused of being greedy while their costars complain they’re getting stiffed on pay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the hit NBC franchise, “No matter who it is and what show they’re on, it’s never enough.”
An insider claimed that a “war of egos” has been brewing privately between Hargitay, 58, and Meloni, 61. The source said the two “can flirt up a storm and ham it up in front of the cameras — but behind the scenes they’re constantly angling to one-up each other.”
“Whatever Mariska gets Chris wants too, and that goes for salary and all those other extra perks. It really pushes Mariska’s buttons and it’s testing their friendship, but if Chris hears Mariska’s getting a masseur, he’ll demand one too — and he’ll get one.”
Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011 after his paycheck was cut from $395k to $300k per episode. Years later, producers lured him back to the franchise spinoff, Organized Crime.
“Obviously they had to offer him equal to what Mariska earns there — which translates to roughly $540k an episode,” spilled an insider.
Another source said that “Mariska always wants to be on par with” costar Sam Waterson “who is the most respected actor of the whole franchise but doesn’t mind cashing his outrageously high paychecks.”
“But Ice-T and Jeffrey Donovan who make half of what Mariska and Chris and Sam do, are finding this repulsive and want more equity,” said the source. “The supporting cast members are the glue that keeps these shows running smoothly, and no one would be surprised if they go on strike to get what they feel should be coming to them!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the salary drama, sources said Meloni has been stressed out about Organized Crime’s ratings.
A source said he had been begging Hargitay to “come in and help save his show” with guest appearances.
“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.”